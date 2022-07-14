Tributes
Former Hawaii County housing official charged after allegedly taking $2M in kickbacks

Your top local headlines for July 14, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:54 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former housing official with Hawaii County is charged with fraud after allegedly taking nearly $2 million dollars in kickbacks for approving certain projects.

Alan Rudo worked for the Office of Housing and Community Development from 2006 to 2018.

Court documents said he was responsible for reviewing and recommending which developers would receive Affordable Housing Credits.

Rudo allegedly operated three affordable housing LLCs to sell land and housing credits to three unidentified co-conspirators.

If convicted, all sold land would be forfeited back to the county.

He is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

