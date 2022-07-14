Forecast: Breezy winds, scattered showers and large surf expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades and another band of moisture drifts in from the northeast early Thursday expanding the coverage of showers across windward locations. Otherwise, the trade wind pattern in place will persist through Friday. The remnants of Hurricane Darby will pass south of the Big Island this weekend, generating a period of locally strong trades and enhanced showers across windward areas, particularly over the eastern end of the state.

A large and long period south swell will currently push surf heights above High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through Thursday. Another larger and longer period (20-22 sec) south swell moves in from late Friday through the weekend. Peak surf heights along south facing shores with this second swell will easily exceed HSA criteria (10 foot faces), with potential for surf to rise above High Surf Warning levels (15 foot faces) over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough through the week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.