Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ex-HPD officer accused of recruiting minors for prostitution pleads not guilty

Your top local headlines for July 14, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu police officer pleaded not guilty to eight counts of child sex crimes.

Officials said Mason Jordan is accused of trying to recruit minors for prostitution.

Federal authorities said the 31-year-old took sexually explicit photographs and video of a child in 2016 and 2017.

He is also accused of impersonating that child on social media to recruit other Hawaii minors to work for him as underage prostitutes. Jordan allegedly met up with some of those children for sex in 2020.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Jordan was indicted with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of coercion and enticement, two counts of sex trafficking of a child and one count of cyberstalking.

Mason remains at Honolulu’s Federal Detention Center.

His trial is set for Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security...
Police search for man accused of following high school girl into restroom, trying to record her
“He ended up flinging our desk supplies down, he broke our little stamp card that we need to...
WATCH: Customer throws fit at Honolulu spa over mask rule, accuses them of discrimination
The 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
Police arrest 12-year-old accused of striking another boy with machete
Darby as of 5 a.m. Thursday
Darby enters Central Pacific as a hurricane; forecasts show rapid weakening
In a statement the Department of Education told HNN the boys involved were on campus...
12-year-old arrested after machete attack on school grounds in Kalihi

Latest News

Alan Rudo worked for the Office of Housing and Community Development from 2006 to 2018.
Former Hawaii County housing official charged for allegedly taking $2M in kickbacks
Darby as of 5 a.m. Thursday
Darby enters Central Pacific as a hurricane; forecasts show rapid weakening
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
Super-PAC with ties to Bitcoin becomes a big spender in Hawaii congressional race
Sunrise News Roundup (July 14, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (July 14, 2022)