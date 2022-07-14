Ex-HPD officer accused of recruiting minors for prostitution pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu police officer pleaded not guilty to eight counts of child sex crimes.

Officials said Mason Jordan is accused of trying to recruit minors for prostitution.

Federal authorities said the 31-year-old took sexually explicit photographs and video of a child in 2016 and 2017.

He is also accused of impersonating that child on social media to recruit other Hawaii minors to work for him as underage prostitutes. Jordan allegedly met up with some of those children for sex in 2020.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Jordan was indicted with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of coercion and enticement, two counts of sex trafficking of a child and one count of cyberstalking.

Mason remains at Honolulu’s Federal Detention Center.

His trial is set for Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.