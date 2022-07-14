Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

DA: Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old boy

Police found the body of a missing 2-year-old boy. His mother and her boyfriend could face the death penalty in the case. (Source: WVUE)
By Rob Masson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say they might seek the death penalty in a case involving a boy’s mother and her boyfriend after police found the 2-year-old’s body in a trash can.

Police identified the 2-year-old as Ezekiel Harry. His mother, Maya Jones, 28, and her boyfriend, 37-year-old Jermaine Robinson, were arrested by the Houma Police Department. They are facing first-degree murder charges, as reported by WVUE.

On Tuesday, Louisiana State Police initially issued an endangered and missing child alert for Harry. Authorities said Jones told them that he was abducted while walking with his siblings.

About six hours after that initial alert, Houma police reported they found Ezekiel’s body stuffed in a trash can.

Detectives said they also found information that led them to suspect foul play in the incident before arresting Jones and Robinson.

On Wednesday, Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman showed images from surveillance video that authorities said showed Jones walking and driving around with a black duffel bag that contained the boy’s body before dumping it in a trash can.

“This is absolutely a death penalty case,” Terrebonne Parish District Attorney Joe Waitz said. “What happened to this little 2-year-old shocks the conscience.”

Investigators said they are looking into whether there was a documented history of abuse at the boy’s home as past physical abuse has been suspected.

Louisiana has carried out one execution in the past 20 years.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security...
Police search for man accused of following high school girl into restroom, trying to record her
Hurricane Darby as of 5 a.m. Wednesday
Darby maintains hurricane strength while inching closer to Central Pacific
“He ended up flinging our desk supplies down, he broke our little stamp card that we need to...
WATCH: Customer throws fit at Honolulu spa over mask rule, accuses them of discrimination
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Sefo Fatai
Judge: Man left homeless after wrongful prosecution can seek another civil claim against city

Latest News

Kalakaua Middle School
12-year-old arrested after machete attack on school grounds in Kalihi
Through Aug. 12, you can bring in pennies, nickels, dimes, or quarters to any Central Pacific...
Pennies, please! Here’s an easy way to donate your loose change to charity
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
A man says a woman drugged him and stole money.
Florida man says woman drugged him and stole items
Political action committee spends hefty sum to support Branco in congressional race
Political action committee spends hefty sum to support Branco in congressional race