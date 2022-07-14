Tributes
County prosecutors call for stricter penalties for corrupt politicians, public figures

Your top local headlines for July 14, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to weed out public corruption in the state, county prosecutors are calling for stricter penalties for politicians and public figures convicted of white collar crimes.

Honolulu’s Steve Alm, Maui’s Andrew Martin, and Kauai’s Rebecca Like spoke at a State House Commission meeting on Wednesday asking for mandatory prison time for corrupt officials.

“When public servants — whether it’s an act of corruption or separate crime outside of their duties — those acts erode trust in government. And I think it’s important that government respond appropriately in order to restore that trust,” Martin said.

The recommendations would bring the state closer to federal guidelines where bribery and corruption convictions almost always result in jail time.

Last week, former state Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for accepting bribes.

