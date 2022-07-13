Tributes
Woman, child killed when boat capsizes in NYC’s Hudson River

Of the twelve people who went into the water, two were killed and three others were critically...
Of the twelve people who went into the water, two were killed and three others were critically injured, including the captain. Nearby ferries rushed to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the water.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:21 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City officials say a woman and a 7-year-old child were killed when the chartered boat capsized in the Hudson River.

Nearby ferries rushed to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the water.

Twelve people went into the water, and three others were critically injured, including the captain.

Victims became trapped beneath the boat when it flipped Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the boat was chartered by a group of family and friends, and its owner was following behind on a personal watercraft.

Investigators plan to look at the water conditions and the boat’s capacity to determine what went wrong.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

