Wildfire at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park prompts closure of Mauna Loa Road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mauna Loa Road on Hawaii Island remains closed due to a wildfire in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, said officials on Tuesday.

The fire scorched about 46 acres. At last check, the fire was about 70% contained.

According to the national park, the wildfire was first reported around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said it’s burning on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa, near Kapapala Ranch.

A fire crew consisting of approximately 30 firefighters, a helicopter, several fire engines, and a water tender are on scene.

No homes or structures are threatened but the fire damaged nearly 1,800 feet of fence.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

