Wildfire at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park prompts closure of Mauna Loa Road

No homes or structures are threatened but the fire damaged nearly 1,800 feet of fence.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:27 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mauna Loa Road on Hawaii Island remains closed due to a wildfire in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, said officials on Tuesday.

The fire scorched about 46 acres. At last check, the fire was about 70% contained.

According to the national park, the wildfire was first reported around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said it’s burning on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa, near Kapapala Ranch.

A fire crew consisting of approximately 30 firefighters, a helicopter, several fire engines, and a water tender are on scene.

No homes or structures are threatened but the fire damaged nearly 1,800 feet of fence.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

