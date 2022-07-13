Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wet weather today with more on the way; rain from Tropical Cyclone Darby on the way this weekend.

South swell will bring more wave energy and big waves this weekend.
Billy V has the latest Hawaii weather and your 7-day forcast on rain this weekend
Billy V has the latest Hawaii weather and your 7-day forcast on rain this weekend(None)
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moisture from former Tropical Cyclone Bonnie got caught up in the trade wind flow overnight bringing showers to the windward side and drifting leeward thru the early morning hours with shower coverage increasing thru the day.

Global models continue to indicate increased shower activity this weekend with Hawaii Island beginning to see the moisture by Saturday morning; Hawaii Island could see a couple of inches of rain with possibility of thunderstorm activity. There is also a chance of showers over Kauai and Oʻahu this weekend, although we will wait till we get a little closer and see if the models all agree. Gusty northerly winds behind Darby as it passes Saturday into Sunday. Darby will pass to the south of the islands, but hopefully it will leave some deep tropical moisture into the trade wind flow.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Billy V has the latest Hawaii weather and your 7-day forcast on rain this weekend
Wet weather today with more on the way; rain from Tropical Cyclone Darby on the way this weekend.

Most Read

Hurricane Darby as of 5 a.m. Wednesday
Hurricane Darby continues to weaken as it moves toward Central Pacific
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security...
Manhunt underway after man follows high school girl into bathroom, tries to record her
Bishop Museum CEO Melanie Ide speaks to Hawaii News Now about her resignation deadline to the...
Bishop Museum CEO says she wants answers from board about why she was put on leave
Sefo Fatai
Judge: Man left homeless after wrongful prosecution can seek another civil claim against city

Latest News

Billy V has the latest Hawaii weather and your 7-day forcast on rain this weekend
Wet weather today with more on the way; rain from Tropical Cyclone Darby on the way this weekend.
Hurricane Darby as of 5 a.m. Wednesday
Hurricane Darby continues to weaken as it moves toward Central Pacific
Wednesday's Forecast
Forecast: Shower coverage expected to increase through the day
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds continue and we are keeping a close eye on two potential tropical waves that may bring us rain