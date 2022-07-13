Wet weather today with more on the way; rain from Tropical Cyclone Darby on the way this weekend.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moisture from former Tropical Cyclone Bonnie got caught up in the trade wind flow overnight bringing showers to the windward side and drifting leeward thru the early morning hours with shower coverage increasing thru the day.

Global models continue to indicate increased shower activity this weekend with Hawaii Island beginning to see the moisture by Saturday morning; Hawaii Island could see a couple of inches of rain with possibility of thunderstorm activity. There is also a chance of showers over Kauai and Oʻahu this weekend, although we will wait till we get a little closer and see if the models all agree. Gusty northerly winds behind Darby as it passes Saturday into Sunday. Darby will pass to the south of the islands, but hopefully it will leave some deep tropical moisture into the trade wind flow.

