This Big Island student needs your vote to advance in Google’s national art competition

The rising third grader from Mauna Loa School is Hawaii's "Doodle for Google" winner.
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get your votes in fast!

Tuesday is the last day to vote for a talented Big Island student to potentially have his artistic rendition of the Google logo featured on the website’s homepage.

Lewis Cameron, an incoming third-grader at Mauna Loa School in Hilo, was selected as one of the 54 U.S. state and territory winners in this year’s Doodle for Google.

The next step is to select five national finalists by Tuesday.

Lewis’ entry can be found in the “K-3 Group” section. His work is titled “Connect to nature” and features a vibrant assortment of flowers found in his family garden.

One national winner will be selected from the five finalists.

The winner will have their artwork featured on Google’s homepage for a day.

They will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and a $50,000 technology package for the winner’s school.

Voting takes less than a minute.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

