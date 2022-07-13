Tributes
Retired news anchor, former Hawaii resident receives one of Japan’s highest honors

By Krista Rados
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:57 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii resident and Seattle news anchor is being celebrated by the government of Japan.

Lori Matsukawa was awarded one of Japan’s highest honors — the ‘Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays.’

The award was in recognition of her contributions to promote friendly relations between Japan and the U.S.

“This is a true honor and a thrill for me,” Matsukawa said.

The ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ was the first award given by the Japanese government in 1875. While more traditionally given to notable Japanese military members, it was extended to women in 2003.

Matsukawa was a well-known journalist for KING 5 in Seattle. Through her reporting, she raised awareness of Japanese American history, especially during World War II. Her Emmy-award winning documentary films focused on Japanese wartime incarceration in the Northwest.

She was also the former president of the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington.

Matsukawa visited Hawaii News Now in May 2019 to speak about her retirement from KING 5 after an acclaimed 36-year career in news.

To commemorate her retirement, King County proclaimed June 29, 2019 to be Lori Matsukawa Day.

