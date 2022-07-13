Tributes
Police arrest 12-year-old accused of striking another boy with machete

Your top local headlines for July 13, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:14 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 12-year-old after he allegedly struck another boy with a machete.

The incident happened back on June 23 in Kalihi when police said the 14-year-old male victim sustained serious injuries.

The 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

He now faces an assault charge.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

