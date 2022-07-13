Police arrest 12-year-old accused of striking another boy with machete

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 12-year-old after he allegedly struck another boy with a machete.

The incident happened back on June 23 in Kalihi when police said the 14-year-old male victim sustained serious injuries.

The 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

He now faces an assault charge.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

