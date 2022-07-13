Maui Prep boys take on 2022 National High School Golf Invitational at Pinehurst

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Hawaii high school golfers are putting on a show on the national stage.

Fresh off the heals of the Maui Prep boy’s golf team’s first HHSAA State Championship, the Pueo’s got an invitation they couldn’t pass up, to represent the State against the nation’s best High School players at the 2022 National High School Boy’s Golf Invitational at Pinehurst Resort.

“These kids have worked hard and they deserve being here and that was kind of my talk this morning before we went out.” Maui Prep head coach Chris Armanini told Hawaii News Now.

The boys from the Valley Isle are competing in the three-day invite only tournament, playing in a 54-hole stroke play format with a team and individual competition.

Doing it all within the confines Pinehurst, a course widely regarded as the birthplace of American Golf.

“Yeah I mean like what can you say?” Maui Prep golfer Chris Salem said. “It’s one of the best courses in the world, like we’re out here right now, it’s just the next level that’s for sure.”

Besides the history of the course, the Pueo players are going up against the some of the best prep golfers in the nation, but according to the team, they aren’t focused on the rest of the field, instead focusing on themselves.

“I think our mindset is kind of just playing our own game and playing to the best of our abilities.” Salem said. “I don’t think we’re trying to compare ourselves to other teams, we know there’s going to be good teams here, but we’re just going out there and trying to play our best game and focus on the next shot and focus on what we can control, not what is out of our control.”

Coach Armanini started the Maui Prep golf team Six years ago, scratching and clawing their way to finally be crowned State Champs this past season and this invite to North Carolina was a sign that what he’s doing is working.

“It’s cool to see how these athletes have committed to golf and they’re absolutely doing a really good job of golfing the golf ball out there.” Coach Armanini said.

And no matter how they finish the tourney, what they truly take pride in is representing Maui and the entire State.

“It means everything.” Salem said. “It kind of makes this trip even more special knowing that you know we get to represent the amazing state of Hawaii.”

The final round of the Boys National Invitational is set for Wednesday at Pinehurst.

For tee times and live score updates, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.