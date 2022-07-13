Tributes
Maui police investigating murder after man’s body found in Haiku home

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:32 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a murder in Haiku on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 54-year-old man was found unresponsive at a home around 9:15 a.m.

Based on injuries and crime scene evidence, authorities said foul play may have been involved.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the victim’s cause of death. His identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Police have identified a person of interest but have not revealed the identity.

An investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated.

