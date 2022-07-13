Manhunt underway after man follows high school girl into bathroom, tries to record her

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a young man accused of trying to record a high school girl in a restroom.

Punahou School said the suspicious person followed the female student into the restroom at Bishop Hall late last week.

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs. It appears that his shoes were also removed.

Upon being noticed, the male ran away, said the school.

Punahou School Security said it filed a police report and warned students to be alert. Surveillance footage was also sent to families on Tuesday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security’s Helpline by calling (844) 513-8110.

