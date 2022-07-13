Tributes
Man, 27, charged in violent beating of elderly man in Downtown Hilo

Chad Armitage Jr.
Chad Armitage Jr.(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:01 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have charged a 27-year-old man accused in a violent beating of an elderly man in Downtown Hilo.

Police said a 68-year-old man was found laying on the sidewalk of Keawe Street, unconscious and bleeding from his head on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

Officers positively identified the suspect, Chad Armitage Jr., and arrested him later that day after a foot chase.

The victim was rushed to the Hilo Medical Center and was later medevaced to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, where he remains in critical condition.

Armitage was charged with two-counts of first-degree assault and second-degree robbery.

His bail has been set at $75,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 961-2386.

