The king tides are back, offering a glimpse into a future with higher seas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - King tides, which are the highest high tides of the year, make their return this week. And researchers are encouraging residents to think of them as a window into the future.

The phenomenon occurs when the gravitational pull caused by the alignment of the sun, moon and Earth is stronger, or when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its monthly orbit.

Katy Hintzen, the University of Hawaii’s coastal resilience specialist, says that king tides are not caused by climate change. Instead, they provide a look into what people might experience with a future of sea level rise.

“Both sea level rise and tidal flooding have broad scale implications for both human communities and coastal ecosystems,” Hintzen said.

The tides are expected to reach their peak Tuesday and Wednesday.

The king tides will return Aug. 10 and 11.

This week, they’re expected to be a little lower than usual, with tides predicted at about 2 to 3 feet across the islands, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The prediction does not take into account other factors such as weather, wind or swell, said Hintzen.

“If you have sea level rise on top of those regularly occurring king tides, those impacts will just be further magnified and expanded,” Hintzen said.

She advises beachgoers to be cautious during this time, but to also take photos from a distance for the Sea Grant’s King Tides Project.

“It’s really helpful for us in terms of understanding future implications of sea level rise and impacts to local coastlines,” Hintzen said. “And they’re used in all kinds of policy and science related decisions.”

To upload your pictures or learn more about the King Tides Project, click here.

