Kauai man charged in hit-and-run that left elderly pedestrian seriously injured

Your top local headlines for July 13, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:55 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with six offenses following a hit-and-run on Kauai.

Authorities said Kalen Badua-Macadangdang was allegedly driving under the influence and without a license when he struck an 81-year-old man walking on the sidewalk.

The incident happened on Kuhio Highway in Kapaa around 9 p.m. on July 2.

Police said a witness to the crash assisted in identifying the vehicle as it fled the scene and reported it to police, which led to the apprehension of Badua-Macadangdang.

Officials said the victim sustained multiple facial fractures and other injuries. He was admitted to Wilcox Medical Center in serious condition but was later released.

At this time, investigators said speed does not appear to be a factor in this traffic crash.

This story may be updated.

