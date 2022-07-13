Tributes
Judge postpones corruption trial involving Ex-City Prosecutor Kaneshiro, 4 alleged co-conspirators

Kaneshiro is accused of accepting $45,000 in campaign contributions from Dennis Mitsunaga, his company employees and relatives.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:16 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public corruption trial for Honolulu’s former top prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and four others accused of bribery is being pushed back.

The Court granted more time for the defense team to prepare.

Kaneshiro is accused of accepting $45,000 in campaign contributions from Dennis Mitsunaga, his company employees and relatives.

The feds said in exchange, Kaneshiro filed criminal charges against a former Mitsunaga employee, who had sued the company over being fired.

Instead of August 16, the trial is set to begin September 13.

