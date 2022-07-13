Judge: Man wrongfully prosecuted for drug crime can add another count in civil claim against city

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu man left homeless after being jailed and wrongfully prosecuted for drug crimes is celebrating another legal victory.

A federal judge says Sefo Fatai’s malicious prosecution claim against the city can move to trial.

Fatai was homeless and living in a truck in 2020 when Hawaii News Now caught up with him at Neal S. Blaisdell Park in Aiea. He’d lost his job as a mechanic, lost his Waianae apartment, and his girlfriend left him after police said he was dealing drugs.

He was jailed for more than three years.

In that time, prosecutors took him to trial four times on the drug charge, but failed to get a conviction.

A judge eventually dismissed it for good in 2018.

Fatai is no longer homeless. But his attorney, David Owens, said rebuilding his life has been difficult.

“The damage he’s suffered is not something that’s going away,” Owens said. Fatai is “working to put the bits and pieces of his life together which will be a lengthy process going forward.”

Fatai filed a civil lawsuit against the city, alleging multiple civil rights violations and negligence.

The arresting Honolulu police officers never found any drugs or money on Fatai when they arrested him in 2011 for a traffic stop.

Still, officials pursued a meth trafficking charge based solely on the word of a woman with a troubled past.

The woman owed his boss money and Fatai was told to meet her to collect. Instead, Fatai said the woman showed him a small bag of drugs, which he declined.

Fatai had never been arrested for drug or any felony crimes before that day.

On Monday, a federal judge ruled that Fatai’s legal team can reinstate one of the most important counts in his civil case ― that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated when he was jailed without probable cause as the city kept retrying his case.

“This is, traditionally, what folks call a malicious prosecution type of a claim. where somebody is prosecuted or held pending trial when there’s not a justifiable reason,” said Owens.

The civil trial is set for February.

The city did not provide comment on the pending litigation.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.