Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ige uses his veto pen on 28 bills, including measure drafted in wake of adoptive child’s death

Governor David Ige made his final call on vetoes this legislative session as Tuesday marks the...
Governor David Ige made his final call on vetoes this legislative session as Tuesday marks the state's bill signing deadline.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:52 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige made his final call on vetoes Tuesday, the state’s bill signing deadline. Altogether, the governor signed more than 300 bills into law from this session and vetoed 28.

House Bill 2424 was among those vetoed.

It was drafted in response to the Isabella Ariel Kalua tragedy and would have increased resources for Child Welfare Services. It would also have allowed social workers to respond to complaints about any foster or adoptive family, even after parents become legal guardians.

Ige said the bill is unconstitutional, but added he supports its intent.

“That tragedy can never be dismissed,” Ige said.

“The solution cannot and should not violate the constitutional privacy rights and basic dignity of every family that has taken in or provided love and stability to a former foster child.”

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the state Department of Human Services said it will continue to work with the Legislature to find solutions.

This year, the governor also vetoed a controversial bail reform measure but said the recent creation of the Department of Law Enforcement could offer long-term solutions.

“I do see this as incremental steps moving forward,” Ige said. “I do anticipate that we will make further improvements in the system as we move forward.”

There were two bills that the governor intended to veto but signed upon further discussion.

One of them was Senate Bill 1379, the axis deer bounty bill, which would provide compensation for Maui County hunters who help manage the invasive deer species. The Department of Land and Natural Resources will be working on a compensation and management system for the bounty program.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Darby at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Still a major hurricane, Darby continues to gradually weaken on path toward Central Pacific
Image from the scene Saturday morning as police investigated.
Police: Suspect in double stabbing attacked victims while they were sleeping
Three former Hawaii correctional officers have been convicted of civil rights crimes after...
3 fired Hawaii correctional officers convicted of brutally attacking inmate
Bishop Museum says day-to-day operations will not be impacted while its three top leaders are...
3 top leaders at Bishop Museum on leave amid internal probe
Dean's Drive Inn in Kaneohe closes after 16 years
Having fed generations of customers, popular Kaneohe plate lunch spot closes

Latest News

Governor David Ige stands behind the Department of Education’s plan.
Come August, masks will be optional indoors at Hawaii public schools
Bishop Museum CEO Melanie Ide speaks to Hawaii News Now about her resignation deadline to the...
Bishop Museum CEO says she wants answers from board about why she was put on leave
In this undated photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service, an endangered Hawaiian...
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park gets land that’s home to endangered, endemic species
A person offers flowers and prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple...
Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe