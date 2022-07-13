Ige uses his veto pen on 28 bills, including measure drafted in wake of adoptive child’s death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige made his final call on vetoes Tuesday, the state’s bill signing deadline. Altogether, the governor signed more than 300 bills into law from this session and vetoed 28.

House Bill 2424 was among those vetoed.

It was drafted in response to the Isabella Ariel Kalua tragedy and would have increased resources for Child Welfare Services. It would also have allowed social workers to respond to complaints about any foster or adoptive family, even after parents become legal guardians.

Ige said the bill is unconstitutional, but added he supports its intent.

“That tragedy can never be dismissed,” Ige said.

“The solution cannot and should not violate the constitutional privacy rights and basic dignity of every family that has taken in or provided love and stability to a former foster child.”

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the state Department of Human Services said it will continue to work with the Legislature to find solutions.

This year, the governor also vetoed a controversial bail reform measure but said the recent creation of the Department of Law Enforcement could offer long-term solutions.

“I do see this as incremental steps moving forward,” Ige said. “I do anticipate that we will make further improvements in the system as we move forward.”

There were two bills that the governor intended to veto but signed upon further discussion.

One of them was Senate Bill 1379, the axis deer bounty bill, which would provide compensation for Maui County hunters who help manage the invasive deer species. The Department of Land and Natural Resources will be working on a compensation and management system for the bounty program.

