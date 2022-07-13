High surf advisory posted for south shores; even bigger waves possible this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for the south-facing shores of all islands.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said waves of 7 to 12 feet are possible.

The swell will cause strong breaking waves, shore breaks, and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

Extreme high tides over the next few afternoons could also cause coastal saltwater flooding of beaches and low-lying coastal areas.

Beachgoers -- especially visitors who are unfamiliar with local ocean conditions -- should heed all advice from ocean safety lifeguards and exercise caution.

This swell is expected to peak overnight Wednesday and ease a little Thursday into Friday.

An even larger, longer period swell is forecast to build Friday into the weekend. This will bring waves that will easily reach advisory heights, with the potential for waves for reach the 15-foot threshold for a high surf warning for south shores.

There’s also a chance for swell energy from Tropical Cyclone Darby, which is forecast to pass south of the island chain this weekend as a trough or a remnant low. Winds from this system may increase waves for Hawaii Island’s east shores.

