Hawaii reports 11 additional COVID deaths, more than 4,000 new cases in past week

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 4,464 new cases in the past seven days.

That compares to 4,381 cases and 20 additional deaths in the previous week.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher. But health officials did say they’re watching the trends ― and they’re worried about where cases are headed.

Hawaii’s pandemic modeling group predicts the current surge to peak sometime this month.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 317,540.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,535.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

