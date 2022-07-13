Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Shower coverage expected to increase through the day

Your top local headlines for July 13, 2022.
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moisture from former Tropical Cyclone Bonnie got caught up in the trade wind flow overnight bringing showers to the windward side and drifting leeward through the early morning hours.

Shower coverage expected to increase through the day.

Global models continue to indicate increased shower activity this weekend with Hawaii Island beginning to see the moisture by Saturday morning. Hawaii Island could see a couple of inches of rain with possibility of thunderstorm activity.

There is also a chance of showers over Kauai and Oahu this weekend although we will wait till we get a little closer and see if the models all agree.

Gusty northerly winds behind Darby as it passes Saturday into Sunday. Darby will pass to the south of the islands, but it will leave some deep tropical moisture into the trade wind flow.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along South facing shores will hold steady into Wednesday. The currently swell will bring almost advisory level surf midweek.

This weekend a larger, longer period south swell will start to roll in Friday through the weekend.

There is potential for surf to reach High Surf Warning levels along south shores (15 foot faces). East shores will be elevated and rough due to the gusty trade winds and energy from both Bonnie and Darby.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

Hurricane Darby
Darby weakens into Category 2 hurricane as it continues on path toward Central Pacific
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security...
Manhunt underway after man follows high school girl into bathroom, tries to record her
Bishop Museum CEO Melanie Ide speaks to Hawaii News Now about her resignation deadline to the...
Bishop Museum CEO says she wants answers from board about why she was put on leave
Governor David Ige stands behind the Department of Education’s plan.
Come August, masks will be optional indoors at Hawaii public schools

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds continue and we are keeping a close eye on two potential tropical waves that may bring us rain
Tracking trade winds and tropical moisture
Hawaii News Now - Tracking Bonnie and Darby
Hurricane Darby
Darby weakens into Category 2 hurricane as it continues on path toward Central Pacific
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Beautiful weather expected Tuesday with increase in showers to come