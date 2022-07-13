Forecast: Shower coverage expected to increase through the day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moisture from former Tropical Cyclone Bonnie got caught up in the trade wind flow overnight bringing showers to the windward side and drifting leeward through the early morning hours.

Shower coverage expected to increase through the day.

Global models continue to indicate increased shower activity this weekend with Hawaii Island beginning to see the moisture by Saturday morning. Hawaii Island could see a couple of inches of rain with possibility of thunderstorm activity.

There is also a chance of showers over Kauai and Oahu this weekend although we will wait till we get a little closer and see if the models all agree.

Gusty northerly winds behind Darby as it passes Saturday into Sunday. Darby will pass to the south of the islands, but it will leave some deep tropical moisture into the trade wind flow.

Surf along South facing shores will hold steady into Wednesday. The currently swell will bring almost advisory level surf midweek.

This weekend a larger, longer period south swell will start to roll in Friday through the weekend.

There is potential for surf to reach High Surf Warning levels along south shores (15 foot faces). East shores will be elevated and rough due to the gusty trade winds and energy from both Bonnie and Darby.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.