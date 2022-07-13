Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret information

A former CIA software engineer was convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in...
A former CIA software engineer was convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in the agency's history.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:03 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer accused of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history has been convicted at a New York City retrial.

A jury reached the guilty verdict against Joshua Schulte on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

Schulte chose to act as his own defense attorney, calling himself a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017.

A mistrial was declared at his original 2020 trial after jurors deadlocked on the most serious counts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security...
Police search for man accused of following high school girl into restroom, trying to record her
Hurricane Darby as of 5 a.m. Wednesday
Hurricane Darby continues to weaken as it moves toward Central Pacific
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
“He ended up flinging our desk supplies down, he broke our little stamp card that we need to...
Customer throws fit at Honolulu spa over masking, accuses them of discrimination
Sefo Fatai
Judge: Man left homeless after wrongful prosecution can seek another civil claim against city

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Attempted murder investigation underway after stabbing in Chinatown
File photo of surfers taking in the high waves at Poipu on Kauai's south shore. A high surf...
High surf advisory posted for south shores; even bigger waves possible this weekend
HNN News Brief (July 13, 2022)
HNN News Brief (July 13, 2022)
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
FILE PHOTO - The Washburn Fire grew to 5.8 square miles, decreasing containment Wednesday from...
Yosemite wildfire moving east into Sierra National Forest