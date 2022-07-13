Tributes
Delivery driver stops attempted carjacking by causing crash

Police say the victim grabbed hold of the teenaged suspect through the car's window, as he tried to drive away. (WBAL, RYMKS BAR AND GRILLE, CNN)
By WBAL Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:18 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (WBAL) - A Maryland delivery driver jumped into action and stopped a would-be carjacker in the act, grabbing him through the window as he tried to drive away.

Police say a delivery driver left the door to his car open when he ran into Baltimore’s RYMKS Bar and Grille to get food just before 11 p.m. Sunday. When he came back out, a 17-year-old allegedly got into the driver’s seat and took off down the street.

Police say the victim grabbed hold of the suspect through the window. The car crashed, slamming into the side of the restaurant.

“The car was moving pretty fast. The driver was actually hanging on the window, trying to get him out, as he crashed,” said Justin Crowder, manager at RYMKS.

The video shows after the crash, the victim pulled the suspect out of the car. Workers say he held him down until police got there and arrested the teenager.

No one was seriously injured in the incident. Crowder says, thankfully, no employees were outside when the car crashed.

“Just thinking about the fact that somebody could’ve been out here during that time, but they weren’t. So, that was just God. That was God,” he said.

Crowder says there was no damage to their building, just their dumpster, and they spent Monday cleaning up.

The incident adds insult to injury, Crowder says, coming just three weeks after the restaurant’s co-owner, Trevor White, was murdered.

“Words can’t explain the emotional pain that comes with it, but we’re striving every day to make sure we fulfill his dream,” Crowder said.

Still, Crowder is relieved the suspect is in custody and hopes it will serve as a warning to other teens.

“I just hope that there’s a life lesson from it, not just for him but for anyone else who may be in the same position, to just really think twice of what you’re doing, who’s watching, how this could impact your life,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

