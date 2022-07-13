Bishop Museum CEO says she wants answers from board about why she was put on leave

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Bishop Museum board of directors is holding an emergency meeting after placing three top leaders ― including institution President and CEO Melanie Ide ― on paid administrative leave.

Ide said she was put on leave 12 days ago.

And she plans to quit if she doesn’t get a meeting with the board by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

As Bishop Museum’s leader for four and a half years, Ide is respected in the community ― and within the 133-year-old museum. That’s why many were surprised when the museum’s board of directors put her, the operations vice president and general counsel on indefinite paid leave.

Hawaii News Now has spoken to people with knowledge of the situation who say the issues range from alleged hostile work environment to employee complaints and workplace issues.

The museum’s internal investigation isn’t about a crime, finances or misconduct by the leaders, sources said.

“This was something that was a complete shock to me,” Ide said. “Myself and two others were being put on leave indefinitely in order for the board to do an investigation on the workplace concerns.”

“The other thing that was, in the letter to me that this was not constituting a disciplinary action and that there’s been no misconduct on my part or the other two,” she added.

In a statement, the museum board’s executive committee says it “authorized an independent review of the museum workplace environment, based on the advice of outside counsel after a review of documented concerns by museum staff.”

Ide says she was being proactive in overseeing workplace issues, but the board has undermined her authority.

“I don’t want to be forced to resign, but I will if there’s a lack of confidence in my leadership,” said Ide.

It’s been several years of tough times for Bishop Museum with rotating leadership.

But during her tenure, Ide says the museum has tripled its operating budget, survived the pandemic without layoffs and expanded collections and research programs.

Now she says uncertainty about the museum leadership could put $17.5 million in state funding at risk.

“We have for the first time incredible support from the state and I have people calling me from the state going what is happening? How are we going to do this if there’s no trusted CEO in place,” said Ide.

Ide added she has no ill will toward the museum, its board, employees and supporters.

“Please support the museum,” said Ide.

