Attempted murder investigation underway after stabbing in Chinatown

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:31 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder case after in attack in the Chinatown area early Tuesday.

The incident happened around 3 a.m., when a 52-year-old man was stabbed at Aala Park, police said.

Some of the victim’s property was also taken.

It’s not clear what his condition is.

No arrest has been made. An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

