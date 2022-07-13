Attempted murder investigation underway after stabbing in Chinatown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder case after in attack in the Chinatown area early Tuesday.

The incident happened around 3 a.m., when a 52-year-old man was stabbed at Aala Park, police said.

Some of the victim’s property was also taken.

It’s not clear what his condition is.

No arrest has been made. An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.