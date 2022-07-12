Tributes
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

A recent college graduate from Georgia is paralyzed and in intensive care after a chiropractic adjustment. (Source: WJCL, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Andy Cole
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJCL) – A recent college graduate from Georgia is paralyzed and in intensive care after a chiropractic adjustment.

Caitlin Jensen’s brother, Caleb Johnson, said June 16 is a day the family won’t forget.

Jensen’s family said she visited a chiropractor for an adjustment and left with four dissected arteries.

“She’s able to open her eyes every now and then and wake up a little bit and kind of move her hands to squeeze a little -- but that’s it,” Johnson explained.

After a stroke, cardiac arrest and a loss of pulse for 10 minutes, her family said doctors at Memorial Health revived and stabilized Jensen.

Her family set up a GoFundMe to support current costs and long-term therapy when the time comes.

“It’s huge just to know that people are out there supporting as we get her into therapy,” Johnson said.

According to chiropractor, Dr. Steve Ranicki, Jensen’s condition is incredibly rare.

“Those dissections will often produce symptoms of headache and neck pain, which then typically drive people to a doctor’s office,” Ranicki said. “Once they’ve gone to the medical doctor or chiropractor the likelihood is, unfortunately, a stroke will occur.”

Ranicki said sometimes something as simple as going to a hair salon and having your neck tilted back in the bowl for an extended period of time can trigger a stroke if you have dissections.

Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in August.

Copyright 2022 WJCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

