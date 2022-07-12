Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty

Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran...
Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran will plead guilty.(BDphoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island woman who authorities say pretended to be a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer to fraudulently collect about $250,000 in veterans benefits and charitable contributions has agreed to plead guilty.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, of East Greenwich, signed an agreement under which she will admit to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals.

Prosecutors say there’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military. She worked as a social worker at a veterans’ hospital.

Cavanaugh’s attorney said he has no comment on the case at this time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Darby at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Still a major hurricane, Darby continues to gradually weaken on path toward Central Pacific
Image from the scene Saturday morning as police investigated.
Police: Suspect in double stabbing attacked victims while they were sleeping
Three former Hawaii correctional officers have been convicted of civil rights crimes after...
3 fired Hawaii correctional officers convicted of brutally attacking inmate
Bishop Museum says day-to-day operations will not be impacted while its three top leaders are...
3 top leaders at Bishop Museum on leave amid internal probe
Dean's Drive Inn in Kaneohe closes after 16 years
Having fed generations of customers, popular Kaneohe plate lunch spot closes

Latest News

FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
After 52 years, the Ukulele Festival Hawaii is ending.
After 52 years, Ukulele Festival Hawaii will be closing the curtain
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness
The state said about 38 miles of major roads, 550 cultural sites and at least $19 billion in...
PODCAST: As rising seas change coastlines, officials say the only way forward is to adapt