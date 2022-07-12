Rainbow Wahine Volleyball unveils official 2022 schedule

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to first serve begins for the Rainbow Wahine.

On Tuesday, The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team unveiled their official schedule for the 2022 season.

The ‘Bows start things off on the road at the Texas A&M Invitational on August 26th against the host Aggies.

UH will also meet Pittsburgh and San Diego in that tournament.

Following their tourney in College Station, UH returns to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to host the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge — facing the likes of Texas State, West Virginia and UCLA.

Hawaii then wraps up their non-conference slate with a two-game home series against USC before embarking on their 20-game Big West Conference schedule.

Big West play begins at the Stan against UC Davis on September 23rd.

