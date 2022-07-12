Tributes
Overnight crash severs electric pole, cutting power in some parts of Manoa

Your top local headlines for July 12, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parts of Manoa are without power after a car crashed into two electrical poles overnight.

The incident happened on Oahu Avenue near Anuenue Street at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Hawaiian Electric said one pole was completely severed due to the crash, but the second pole seems to be okay.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, there were no critical injuries.

Oahu Avenue is still closed and is being contra-flowed as crews make repairs.

This story will be updated.

