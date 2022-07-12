Oregon man dies in possible drowning off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oregon man died in a possible drowning off Kaunaoa Bay on Sunday, Hawaii Island police said.

Police responded around 11 a.m. near the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

According to police, lifeguards pulled the unresponsive man from the waters and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

First responders rushed the man to the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

He was later identified as 61-year-old John Mackenzie, of Terrebonne, Oregon.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

