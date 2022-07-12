Mokulele Airlines expands its fleet to increase carrying capacity for Molokai, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mokulele Airlines is adding to its fleet.

The new airplanes will allow for more seats from Molokai and Lanai to Oahu.

The pair of Saab 340s will fly up to 28 passengers each on new daily routes later this summer.

Mokulele’s current planes only carry nine passengers.

“People oftentimes live in Molokai and work on Oahu, and we know that their lifestyle is dependent upon getting to work and getting back home to their families,” Mokulele Airlines Chief of Staff Keith Sisson said.

“So it’s a huge responsibility. We’re not the airline that takes people on vacation.”

Mokulele Airlines said the new planes will begin flying once the second plane arrives later this summer.

The company also plans to increase the frequency of its nine-seater flights.

