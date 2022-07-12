Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide looks to fill some 130 positions on Maui

New poll numbers show what residents think about important controversial topics like the Thirty Meter Telescope and Honolulu's rail project.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide is looking to hire on Maui.

They’re hosting virtual interviews for candidates as they seek to fill up to 130 positions through a variety of departments, including housekeeping.

Pay ranges from $14 an hour to $38. Full and part-time positions are available.

The company says salaried management positions are also available. Relevant industry experience is preferred but not required, and paid training will be provided.

Virtual interviews will take place Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Click here to pre-register.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
Woman accused in double stabbing in Waipahu charged with attempted murder
Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines announces suspension of its direct service to Orlando this fall
Mike Peato, 36, is wanted by authorities.
Police arrest OCCC inmate who failed to return following court-ordered release
Honolulu Police Department/File
Police investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot while driving in Waianae
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again

Latest News

Alfred Preis is one of Hawaii's prominent architects.
Exhibit honoring Arizona Memorial architect reveals little-known facts about his life during WWII
Three former Hawaii correctional officers have been convicted of civil rights crimes after...
3 fired Hawaii correctional officers convicted of brutally attacking inmate, trying to cover it up
The city ordinance is set to take full effect Sept. 6, banning disposable plastic food, drink...
Hold the plastic! City rules on single-use foodware to take effect after long delay
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'