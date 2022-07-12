Marriott Vacations Worldwide looks to fill some 130 positions on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide is looking to hire on Maui.

They’re hosting virtual interviews for candidates as they seek to fill up to 130 positions through a variety of departments, including housekeeping.

Pay ranges from $14 an hour to $38. Full and part-time positions are available.

The company says salaried management positions are also available. Relevant industry experience is preferred but not required, and paid training will be provided.

Virtual interviews will take place Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Click here to pre-register.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.