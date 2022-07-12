Hurricane Darby now a Category 4 as it churns toward Central Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are watching Hurricane Darby as it churns toward the Central Pacific.

As of Monday evening, Darby was a powerful Category 4 hurricane about 1,220 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico.

It was moving west near 17 mph and had maximum sustained winds near 140 mph.

Forecasters are watching Hurricane Darby as it churns toward the Central Pacific. (National Hurricane Center)

Darby is also a very compact storm. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles.

Forecasters say Darby is expected to maintain its strength over the next day, but then start to weaken.

The current National Hurricane Center forecast has Darby moving into the Central Pacific on Thursday as a weak tropical storm with continued weakening into a tropical depression by Saturday.

In this forecast scenario, the enhanced tropical moisture could bring some heavy showers over the weekend. But forecasters stress it’s still too early to say with certainty what impacts ― if any ― Darby will have on the islands.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

