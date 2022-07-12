Fundraising event hosted by drag queens postponed after drawing criticism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kona fundraising event for children featuring drag queens is postponed after complaints from parents and social media.

Cody Pease whose drag queen persona is, Tora Hamstring, organized, “The Family Show.”

“Somehow this family-friendly fundraiser drag show was completely spun out of control and taken out of context,” said Pease.

It was scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at LiveLuvPlay LLC, but the group that was to benefit has since asked to be taken off the flyer.

“Obviously, the drag shows what they’re known for,” said Jackie Guerrero, owner of LiveLuvPlay LLC. “Having an audience just for kids, is not what we intended.”

“The idea was to have a rated-G show that would be appropriate for all levels with the intention to welcome all, but I think people saw the flyer as very geared towards attracting children”

The flyer said it’s a fundraising event for keiki and family friendly. Organizers said there would be no swearing, alcohol or innuendo.

Pease said they planned to dress like Disney characters and cartoons.

However, he said he almost immediately received hateful messages and comments.

“Like calling me a pedophile, calling me a groomer, people were immediately hating this event,” said Pease.

“I am angry, I’m hurt, I’m upset because basically what they’re telling us and even all the kids are that this is not okay. It’s not okay to do this, it’s not okay to have that lifestyle, it’s not okay to be a part of this.”

Mom of two, Sierra Palpallatoc of Waianae, said she was shocked seeing the flyer on social media.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love attending them and watching them, there so much fun, but at the end of the day, it’s adult entertainment,” said Palpallatoc. “And are we now gonna make it okay to make adult entertainment, kid friendly? Like is that where we’re going?”

Many online took issue with the headlining performers’ past events.

“We’re still people and we’re still adults, we can comprehend what is appropriate for children and what isn’t,” said Pease.

Guerrero said they anticipate having the event by the end of the summer.

