Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says

This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.(Hampton County Detention Center via AP)
By Freeman Stoddard and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys, Jim Griffin, confirmed that the former Lowcountry attorney is expected to be indicted on murder charges later this week for the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, his son and his wife.

Griffin said personnel from the State Law Enforcement Division met with Murdaugh’s family Thursday morning to inform them of the charges.

According to Griffin, he reached out to the Attorney General’s Office but was told they have nothing to report at this time. He added that the family was notified of the charges under the SC Crime Victims’ Constitutional Rights

SLED released the following statement on the investigation: “SLED’s investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is still active and ongoing. Agents are committed to the integrity of the investigation, thus no additional information from SLED will be provided at this time.”

Griffin said as soon as the indictments happen, they plan to seek a bond hearing to have the facts on record. He went on to say that he cannot comment any further because Murdaugh hasn’t been officially charged with murder

Last month, the South Carolina Attorney General announced that a state grand jury indicted Alex Murdaugh and his former accomplice Curtis Edward Smith for criminal conspiracy and narcotics.

