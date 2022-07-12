Tributes
Forecast: Beautiful weather expected Tuesday with increase in showers to come

Your top local headlines for July 12, 2022.
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:02 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beautiful weather expected Tuesday; trade winds blowing, sun shining and a few windward and mauka showers. Wednesday is a transition weather day.

An increase in seas and shower coverage, is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday as the remnants of tropical cyclone Bonnie move from east to west across the Hawaiian Islands.

Another surge in trade winds, sea heights and gusty showers are possible this weekend as weakening tropical cyclone Darby approaches from the east.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

South swell is affecting the south shoreline with a wraparound on the west side Tuesday and Wednesday.

A more powerful long period swell will arrive late this week extending thru the weekend. This will reach High Surf Advisory levels with the potential for High Surf Warnings (15 feet).

East shores will remain elevated mostly due to the strong trade winds. But also two storms are generating wave energy in the east.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

