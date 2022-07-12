Tributes
Come August, Iao Valley to be closed until early 2023

New poll numbers show what residents think about important controversial topics like the Thirty Meter Telescope and Honolulu's rail project.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular state monument on Maui is about to undergo a months-long closure.

Starting August 1, Iao Valley State Monument will be closing to allow contractors to complete slope stabilization work and parking lot improvements.

The park is expected to reopen January 15, 2023.

This work is coming after the park reopened to visitors in 2020 under a new entrance fee structure. Kama’aina still get in free, but non-residents pay $10 per vehicle, and $5 per individual walk-in.

Iao Valley is a historic site on Maui that attracts thousands of visitors a year.

