Come August, Iao Valley to be closed until early 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular state monument on Maui is about to undergo a months-long closure.

Starting August 1, Iao Valley State Monument will be closing to allow contractors to complete slope stabilization work and parking lot improvements.

The park is expected to reopen January 15, 2023.

This work is coming after the park reopened to visitors in 2020 under a new entrance fee structure. Kama’aina still get in free, but non-residents pay $10 per vehicle, and $5 per individual walk-in.

Iao Valley is a historic site on Maui that attracts thousands of visitors a year.

