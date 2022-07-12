Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
By Nick Kremer and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:29 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – Former escaped inmate Casey White was charged with felony murder for his connection in the death of corrections officer Vicky White.

After being indicted by a grand jury, Casey White, who is already serving a 75-year sentence for a murder in 2015, was served a warrant in prison on July 6, WAFF reports.

Vicky White is the corrections officer accused of helping Casey White escape prison on April 29. The pair was on the run for 11 days and quickly skyrocketed up on the most wanted list.

A car wash attendant in Evansville, Indiana spotted Casey White in his carwash while reviewing the camera footage.

On May 9, Casey White and Vicky White were involved in a police chase in Evansville that ended in a rollover crash.

Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Casey White was taken to the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama.

Update in Casey White's escape trial.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three former Hawaii correctional officers have been convicted of civil rights crimes after...
3 fired Hawaii correctional officers convicted of brutally attacking inmate
Image from the scene Saturday morning as police investigated.
Police: Suspect in love triangle stabbing attacked victims while they were sleeping
Forecasters are monitoring Hurricane Darby in the Eastern Pacific
Hurricane Darby weakens to Category 3 as it churns toward Central Pacific
Dean's Drive Inn in Kaneohe closes after 16 years
Having fed generations of customers, popular Kaneohe plate lunch spot closes
Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
Woman accused in double stabbing in Waipahu charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
Organizers of the fundraising event said there would be no swearing, alcohol, or innuendo.
Fundraising event hosted by drag queens postponed after drawing criticism
The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in...
NASA’s new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
11-year-old boy survives lightning strike in Florida
Forecasters are monitoring Hurricane Darby in the Eastern Pacific
Hurricane Darby weakens to Category 3 as it churns toward Central Pacific