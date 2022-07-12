Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Buffalo grocery store that was site of mass shooting to reopen this week

Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed...
Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed 10 people inside.(WKBW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:03 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The grocery store in Buffalo where 10 people died in a mass shooting on May 14 is set to reopen this week.

Tops Friendly Markets will officially reopen to the public Friday.

The reopening comes two months after an 18-year-old gunman carried out what authorities say was a racially motivated attack against Black people.

The suspect is facing numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder as a hate crime.

Thursday marks the two-month anniversary of the mass shooting. A memorial service will be held that day to remember the victims and employees affected by the tragedy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three former Hawaii correctional officers have been convicted of civil rights crimes after...
3 fired Hawaii correctional officers convicted of brutally attacking inmate
Image from the scene Saturday morning as police investigated.
Police: Suspect in love triangle stabbing attacked victims while they were sleeping
Forecasters are monitoring Hurricane Darby in the Eastern Pacific
Hurricane Darby now a Category 4 as it churns toward Central Pacific
Dean's Drive Inn in Kaneohe closes after 16 years
Having fed generations of customers, popular Kaneohe plate lunch spot closes
Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
Woman accused in double stabbing in Waipahu charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (July 12, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (July 12, 2022)
Thomas Byers, 40, allegedly went into the garage and made his way to the basement. He was...
Homeowner finds naked man in basement, court docs say
First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos ‘unique’ as tacos
Jill Biden is apologizing for saying Latinos are “as unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos.
Jill Biden: Latinos as 'unique' as tacos
A TikTok video showing dozens of San Diego beachgoers fleeing from two fast-moving sea lions...
Sea lions in video sparring, not chasing beachgoers, expert says