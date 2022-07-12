Tributes
Best weather day of the week

But two systems are bringing wet weather that begins tomorrow
Beautiful weather today; trade winds blowing, sun shining and a few windward and mauka showers;...
Beautiful weather today; trade winds blowing, sun shining and a few windward and mauka showers; probably the nicest day of the week. Tomorrow is a transition weather day. An increase in seas and shower coverage, is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday as the remnants of tropical cyclone Bonnie move from E to W across the Hawaiian Islands. Another surge in trade winds, sea heights and gusty showers are possible this weekend as weakening tropical cyclone Darby approaches from the East.(None)
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:21 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beautiful weather today; trade winds blowing, sun shining and a few windward and mauka showers; probably the nicest day of the week. Tomorrow is a transition weather day. An increase in seas and shower coverage, is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday as the remnants of tropical cyclone Bonnie move from E to W across the Hawaiian Islands. Another surge in trade winds, sea heights and gusty showers are possible this weekend as weakening tropical cyclone Darby approaches from the East.

South swell is affecting the south shoreline with a wraparound on the west side today and tomorrow; a more powerful long period swell will arrive late this week extending thru the weekend. This will reach High Surf Advisory levels with the potential for High Surf Warnings (15 ft). East shores will remain elevated mostly due to the strong trade winds; but also two storms generating wave energy in the east;

