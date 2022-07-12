Attorney general issues new guidance for state to ease gun permit laws in wake of SCOTUS ruling

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is set to relax some of the toughest permit laws in the nation in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling.

Hawaii’s Attorney General Holly Shikada said the state should make it easier to apply for a permit to carry guns in public.

This new guidance comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law that put strict limits on carrying guns outside the home, saying that Americans have a right to arm themselves in public.

That ruling is now affecting Hawaii and several other states that had laws similar to New York’s.

In Hawaii, gun carry permits are rarely issued by the police chiefs, who rely on legal guidance from the state attorney general.

This week, Shikada sent out updated guidelines that said police chiefs should not restrict concealed and open carry licenses — only to those who can show that their lives are in danger.

However, at the same time, Shikada made it clear that permits will not be issued to just anyone who asks. For example, police chiefs may decide against issuing a license to someone considered dangerous to the public.

Shikada also added that when it comes to open carry applications, police chiefs can enforce additional requirements so they are tougher to obtain.

Since the Supreme Court ruling, there has been a spike in gun carry applications.

Last week, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan said they received nearly 50 applications, which is compared to just three prior to the ruling.

Logan said those applications were on hold until they got guidance from the Attorney General’s Office.

Meanwhile, Hawaii is joining a group of nearly two dozen states calling for a crackdown on ghost guns.

Officials said it’s important to uphold a new federal rule that would soon require a background check before buying gun part kits.

According to the Justice Department, nearly 20,000 suspected ghost guns were recovered last year.

