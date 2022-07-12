Tributes
3 top leaders at Bishop Museum on indefinite leave amid internal investigation

Bishop Museum says day-to-day operations will not be impacted while its three top leaders are...
Bishop Museum says day-to-day operations will not be impacted while its three top leaders are on indefinite paid leave.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum says day-to-day operations will not be impacted while its three top leaders are on indefinite paid leave.

That includes President and CEO Melanie Ide, who told the Star-Advertiser she is planning to resign.

The other two are Vice President of Operations Wesley Yoon and General Counsel Barron Oda.

They’re all banned from the grounds while the museum’s board conducts an internal investigation into workplace concerns raised by museum staff.

No further details were released.

