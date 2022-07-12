Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

15-year-old dies from smoke inhalation during police standoff

Preliminary autopsy results report Brett Rosenau died July 7 due to smoke inhalation, according...
Preliminary autopsy results report Brett Rosenau died July 7 due to smoke inhalation, according to a press release from the Albuquerque Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Gray News) - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a house fire as police attempted to detain a man barricaded inside.

Preliminary autopsy results report Brett Rosenau died July 7 due to smoke inhalation, according to a press release from the Albuquerque Police Department.

The police department reported the incident began when detectives arrived at a house on Wednesday searching for a man identified as Qiaunt Kelley. Kelley had violated probation for armed carjacking and stolen charges and was wanted for questioning in connection to other incidents.

According to police, Kelley fled from detectives and barricaded himself in the home. He was followed by a second person, which police identified as Rosenau.

SWAT officers and the Bernalillo Sheriff’s Office attempted for hours to get them to exit the home but were unsuccessful.

The press release reported that during the standoff, officers noticed smoke coming from the home and used a drone and robot to determine there was an active fire inside the home.

The fire department was called and as firefighters arrived, the police department reported Kelley left the house with burn injuries. The press release reported Rosenau was found dead inside the home.

The Albuquerque Fire Rescue is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire, according to the press release. The fire chief did acknowledge the devices police used to introduce irritants into the home could possibly have caused the fire but said no fires have been reported in the years they have been used.

A full autopsy report on Rosenau’s death will be released later, according to police. However, they confirmed Rosenau had died from smoke inhalation and was not shot, despite what some bystanders said.

Kelley was taken to a hospital for treatment and later booked into jail.

A multi-agency task force is conducting a criminal investigation into Rosenau’s death since it occurred while police were attempting to take a suspect into custody. An administrative investigation is also underway.

The Albuquerque Police Department reported they would later publicly release the video from officers as well as of the drone involved in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Darby at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Still a major hurricane, Darby continues to gradually weaken on path toward Central Pacific
Image from the scene Saturday morning as police investigated.
Police: Suspect in double stabbing attacked victims while they were sleeping
Three former Hawaii correctional officers have been convicted of civil rights crimes after...
3 fired Hawaii correctional officers convicted of brutally attacking inmate
Bishop Museum says day-to-day operations will not be impacted while its three top leaders are...
3 top leaders at Bishop Museum on leave amid internal probe
Dean's Drive Inn in Kaneohe closes after 16 years
Having fed generations of customers, popular Kaneohe plate lunch spot closes

Latest News

Hurricane Darby at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Still a major hurricane, Darby continues to gradually weaken on path toward Central Pacific
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in ‘smart’ border technology
Organizers of the fundraising event said there would be no swearing, alcohol, or innuendo.
‘Hateful’ comments spur organizers to postpone Hawaii fundraiser with drag queens
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says omicron...
White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters