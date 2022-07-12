Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

11-year-old boy survives lightning strike in Florida

Levi Stock, 11, was struck by lightning on June 30 and lived to tell the tale. (Source: Bay News 9 (Spectrum News), Kristen Stock, CNN)
By Melissa Eichman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:59 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALRICO, Fla. (Bay News 9) – An 11-year-old boy in Florida was struck by lightning two weeks ago and lived to tell the tale.

Levi Stock is now spending his summer break playing video games, because he has to take it easy – and, he says, it distracts from the pain.

On June 30, Levi and his family saw storms rolling in and prepared to tie up their boat in Valrico, just outside of Tampa.

“We were having fun just fishing and swimming, and all I remember is swimming and jumping into the water. And that’s all I remember. And I’m glad that I don’t remember anything else,” Levi said.

Levi’s mother Kristen Stock is helping him fill in the blanks. While she didn’t see the strike happen, her husband did, saying their son stiffened like a board and fell into the water.

Levi’s father jumped in, pulled his son from the water, and then performed CPR before first responders arrived minutes later and took Levi to the hospital.

“When we first saw him, he wasn’t responsive at all. He would cry out in pain,” Kristen Stock said.

Levi spent more than three days in the ICU before heading home on the Fourth of July.

“I mean, I’m still kind of shocked that I got struck by lightning,” Levi said. “I feel like I’m getting better, so that’s good.”

While doctors say Levi is recovered, he still needs to take it easy for the next six weeks.

Copyright 2022 Bay News 9 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene Saturday morning as police investigated.
Police: Suspect in love triangle stabbing attacked victims while they were sleeping
Three former Hawaii correctional officers have been convicted of civil rights crimes after...
3 fired Hawaii correctional officers convicted of brutally attacking inmate
Forecasters are monitoring Hurricane Darby in the Eastern Pacific
Hurricane Darby weakens to Category 3 as it churns toward Central Pacific
Dean's Drive Inn in Kaneohe closes after 16 years
Having fed generations of customers, popular Kaneohe plate lunch spot closes
Bishop Museum says day-to-day operations will not be impacted while its three top leaders are...
3 top leaders at Bishop Museum on leave amid internal probe

Latest News

FILE This Oct. 12, 2009 photo shows a petri dish with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus...
Superbug infections, deaths rose at beginning of pandemic
Actor Paul Rudd followed the call up with a signed Ant-Man helmet and a handwritten note.
Paul Rudd FaceTimed 12-year-old when classmates refuse to sign his yearbook
Michael Charles Putnam was arrested on misdemeanor charges after allegedly practicing dentistry...
Former dentist arrested, allegedly practiced without a license
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Beautiful weather expected Tuesday with increase in showers to come
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were...
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations, ‘Squid Game’ also scores