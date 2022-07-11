Watch out Waikiki, there’s a new monk seal pup in town

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monk seal mama Rocky has done it again.

Attracting crowds and attention to Waikiki’s Kaimana Beach seems to be her specialty as she’s now given birth to her second pup on that same stretch of shoreline.

NOAA officials say Rocky gave birth on July 9. So far, all signs appear the pup is healthy.

NOAA Fisheries and their response partner Hawaii Marine Animal Response are monitoring the pair and working to ensure tourists and visitors don’t disrupt them during the nursing period.

Marine life officials anticipate they will be there for the next five to seven weeks.

Rocky has given birth to 12 of her pups on Kauai, and the last two in Waikiki. In June 2017, she became the first seal known to give birth on Kaimana Beach. That pup, RJ58, is now known as Kaimana.

In 2021, another monk seal mother named Kaiwi gave birth there to a popular pup Lolii.

Officials want to remind the public to keep their distance when viewing monk seals. It’s best to call the NOAA Fisheries Marine Wildlife Hotline at (888) 256-9840 to report any monk seal sightings.

