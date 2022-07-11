Tributes
Video captures gunfire at little league championship

By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:42 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A shooting occurred Sunday morning during a Little League state championship tournament in North Carolina.

The baseball tournament was canceled for the rest of the day on Sunday and city officials say a decision on whether the tournament will continue will be made later today.

Multiple teams have already dropped out.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Gillette Athletic Complex, WITN reports.

A video capture by a parent showed players, coaches and officials “hitting the dirt” after three shots were heard. The video shows one shot crossing the outfield and landing just feet from a player.

Wilson police found an unoccupied car in the parking lot near field number two hit by gunfire.

That minivan had its windows shot out.

Police on Monday said there was no evidence that anyone at the ballpark was intentionally targeted by the gunfire.

They also said two vehicles potentially involved were located and ruled out as those people were attending the game.

A witness said that seven and eight-year-old players were lying face down in the dugouts and on the field for protection.

The South Durham Little League posted a statement on social media saying in part, “The executive committee of South Durham Little League, in consultation with the coaches of the 8U Orange All Star team and the 9U All Star team, has made the decision to pull both teams out of the NC State Tournament that was being played in Wilson, NC. This was not a decision made lightly, but it also was not a difficult decision for us to make. The events were too traumatic for us to even consider having the teams return to Wilson to play.”

The SDLL also said that several other teams have decided to withdraw from the tournament.

Police continue to search for the gunman and said they were using all their resources to determine the reasons behind the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Wilson Police Department 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

