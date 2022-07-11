Tributes
Two healthcare initiatives increase coverage for Medicaid beneficiaries

The state legislature passed two funding initiatives extending health care benefits for those who rely on Medicaid.
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:23 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Hawaii Oral Health Coalition has been working to expand dental care benefits after funding was cut in 2008.

The passage of HB1600 dedicates $26 million to over 200,000 Medicaid beneficiaries.

“As advocates of oral health we know that this funding means one very significant barrier has been overcome, the cost, but as a dentist I am cautiously optimistic because I know how hard it can be to effect long term change,” said Hawaii Oral Health Coalition chair Dr. Anthony Kim.

Funding was also approved to extend health care for mothers relying on Medicaid — providing new moms a full year of post pregnancy health coverage.

“The funding is really significant because right now in Hawaii one in three births are by people who rely on Medicaid for their health insurance and with this new funding there’s an important opportunity to improve outcomes for new moms and their babies,” said AlohaCare executive vice president Paula Arcena.

Prior to the passing of this initiative, new moms relying on Medicaid were given 60 days of postpartum coverage.

