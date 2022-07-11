‘This is bigger than just Hawaii basketball’: Wahine hoops head coach Laura Beeman stresses the importance of giving back

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday, the University of Hawaii put ink to paper for Wahine basketball head coach Laura Beeman extending her contract through 2026.

Beeman’s previous contract was set to expire after the 2023-24 season but an early extension of two years gives coach an opportunity to plant roots within the community.

“This is bigger than just Hawaii basketball,” said Beeman.

“We are a part of something bigger than ourselves in Hawaii, we want young women to come here and feel that because it elevates the way they play, as well as it elevates their commitment to the community.”

The 2021 Big West Coach of the Year prioritizes giving back and looks for players that feel the same way as she does.

“When we’re recruiting we do these Zoom’s with our recruits and their families, we talk about what we did prior to COVID what we’re doing now our involvement with the community how many of our kids want to go back and read in the classroom and get out and do things with the homeless and we talk about those things very openly,” said Beeman.

The California native has tallied 162 wins, two Big West conference championships, and five trips to the postseason throughout her 10 year stretch as head coach for the ‘Bows, but finds it equally as important to do her part within the community.

